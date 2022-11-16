Turkey: A video of a bomb setting in Istanbul was showed

A video from surveillance cameras was released in Turkey. On this video you can see the moment when bomb was set on Istiklal Street in Istanbul.
The video recorded the movement of the perpetrator of the terrorist attack before and after the setting of the bomb.
- On the afternoon of November 13, in the Turkish city of Istanbul, an explosion occurred on one of the central streets near Taksim Square. According to the latest data, six people died, more than 80 were wounded. There are no Ukrainians among the victims of the explosion.
- On November 14, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the country Suleiman Soylu informed that the person who left the bomb on the street near Taksim Square had already been arrested.