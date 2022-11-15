Russian troops attacked energy facilities of Ukraine. Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Rivne, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi are under attack

The Russians launched missile attacks on the critical infrastructure of Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Rivne, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi.

This was reported by the heads of military administrations.

A critical infrastructure object was damaged by a rocket attack in Kharkiv, the mayor of the city reported in Kharkiv. There is a problem with the electricity supply. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Administration Oleh Sinegubov, noted that the energy infrastructure of the Chuhuiv district was affected. According to preliminary information, there are no victims.

The enemy also targeted an energy facility in Lviv region. There are problems with electricity supply, interruptions in the work of mobile operators in Lviv.

An object of critical infrastructure was hit, a part of the city was without electricity in Rivne, Mayor Tretyak reported.

There are two "strikes" in Khmelnytskyi region. There is no electricity supply in the part of the Khmelnytskyi.

There is also no light in Zhytomyr due to missile strikes on the energy infrastructure, "Suspilne" reports, according to the Mayor Sukhomlin.