In Moldova, the Telegram accounts of President Maia Sandu and other high-ranking officials were hacked. Moldovan special services suspect Russia of this.

This was stated by the head of the Information and Security Service of Moldova Alexander Mustiatsa, writes Pro TV.

On November 10, unknown hackers hacked the official official Telegram channels of Maya Sandu and the Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Spina. There were reports that the main corruptors in Moldova are allegedly those who are supposed to fight them, but the truth is "in the prosecutorʼs office and the Ministry of Justice."

Subsequently, fragments of the alleged correspondence between the Minister of Justice of Moldova Serhii Litvinenko and the Councilor of the Sandu Dorin Rechan were published on the Internet. The special services consider this to be a coordinated action aimed against the authorities and to destabilize the country.

"This was done on a suspiciously well-chosen day, when the government approved and sent to the Constitutional Court a rather important request — a review of the constitutionality of this party [Shor]," he explained.

Currently, the main suspects are the Russian special services.