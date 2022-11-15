CNN: The USA may provide Ukraine with multi-purpose “Gray Eagle” drones, but in a special modification

The USA may transfer to Ukraine the Gray Eagle multi-purpose drone, but in a special modification. The American defense-industrial complex is considering options for removing too sensitive technologies from drones.

CNN writes about this with reference to its own sources.

The Ukrainian side has long been asking the U.S. to hand over Gray Eagle MQ-1C multipurpose drones equipped with Hellire missiles. One drone can carry four such missiles and fly at an altitude of more than 8 km for almost 30 hours. In Washington, they repeatedly refused, explaining that the drone contains high-tech equipment, which, if it gets to the Russian Federation, could pose a threat to the security of the United States.

Currently, the U.S. is considering ways to remove the most sensitive technologies so that the Gray Eagle transfer does not carry additional risks.

“There are specific and very technical settings and restrictions that can be applied to them that could make this possible in the near term. But these things take time and are quite complicated," the publicationʼs source stated.

The MQ-1C Gray Eagle is an American multipurpose drone that can reach a speed of more than 300 kmph and fly at an altitude of more than 8 km. It can stay in the air for almost 30 hours. In addition to reconnaissance, the drone also carries Hellfire missiles. These are American surface-to-air missiles with a range of up to 11 km.