Hard times for Kherson and which countries benefited from the Russian invasion. The worldʼs leading media about the war on November 14

The joy of the people of Kherson due to the liberation of the city from the Russian occupation was replaced by pragmatism: how to survive in the place without electricity and water supply, especially in the coming cold months. This change is discussed in the story of the British TV channel Sky News. Journalists show queues for water from trucks and the crowd around the generator: volunteers charge peopleʼs smartphones. The publication talks to one of the women in the crowd ― Lisa, who waited for her turn for about three hours. She admits that she anticipates difficult times, but they donʼt scare her. “There may be shelling from the left bank of the Kherson region ― we were warned about this. Those who have the opportunity will seek shelter, or at least hide behind two walls in houses,” she says. Victims of local Russian war crimes are also starting to communicate with journalists. One of the local entrepreneurs, Valeriy, was beaten in the local prison because he refused to hand over the trucks of his company to the occupiers. After imprisoning the businessman, the Russian military entered the office of his company. They just had no idea that CCTV cameras were recording everything. Valeriy flips through a gallery of photos on his phone: here they are looting property, here they are breaking computers for something, here they are simply defecating in the workplace. Speaking about the arrival of the Ukrainian military, Valeriy does not hold back tears.

The Ukrainian war must be ended well, says James Dubik, a retired lieutenant general of the US Army and a senior researcher at the Institute for the Study of War, in a column under the same title on The Hill. What does he mean by a good ending? So that the conditions of the future peace neutralize the reasons that caused the war to start ― that is, they did not allow Russia to attack another state, in particular Ukraine, demanding submission from it. Dubik perceives this war not as a proxy war, as it is positioned in Russia or in populist circles in the West, but as the protection of an innocent victim from an attacker. And this victim ― that is, Ukraine ― can do whatever it wants to protect itself, and other countries have every right to help it in this. And any more complex superstructures in this situation, Dubik is convinced, boil down to this rather simple confrontation. Will this war end in negotiations? Yes. Should Ukraine and allies go for them now? Dubik sure they shouldnʼt: the Kremlinʼs pleas for talks only mean that Putin is looking for a breather after a round of defeats. As long as it is possible to beat the weakened Russians further, the military is sure that it is necessary to beat them. And after expelling them at least from the south of Ukraine, it will be possible to think about negotiations. If we give in to the Kremlinʼs desires now, "there is a risk that Russiaʼs aggressiveness will be rewarded, Putinʼs attempts to conquer Ukraine will remain possible in the future, and the global principle of non-aggression towards other states will mean little," the author concludes.

The Canadian broadcaster CBC lists the countries that benefited from the Russo-Ukrainian war. Emphasizing in advance that these countries benefited not so much from their behavior as from their geographical location. For example, the United Arab Emirates has become a place where the funds of the Russian rich are now flowing. And sometimes property, such as yachts, which in other countries can be threatened with seizure. The UAE did not introduce sanctions against Russians or Russian capital ― as a result, citizens of the Russian Federation became the most active buyers of real estate in the Emirates among foreigners. Evidence of active informal relations between the countries is the fact that the Emirates airline operates a flight between Moscow and Dubai 17 times a week. Turkey also benefited from the war. Having chosen the role of mediator between the warring parties, it does not stop interaction with either Ukraine or Russia ― including trade. According to the results of the first 9 months of 2022, the trade turnover between Turkey and the Russian Federation is $47 billion ― twice as much as the previous year. Turks also receive additional income from Russian vacationers, because against the background of difficulties with trips to Europe, Turkey has become an even more popular tourist destination. Other beneficiaries in this war, writes the CBC, are Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, which are profiting from high fuel prices. They earn not only money, but also geopolitical weight. Since the world is trying to make Russia an outcast in the energy market as well, world leaders have intensified contacts with official Caracas and Riyadh. The illegitimacy of the re-election of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and the crimes of the Saudis, such as the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, took a back seat.