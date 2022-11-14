General Staff: The occupiers plan to evacuate the population of Kreminna, Severodonetsk and Rubizhne

The Russian occupiers want to start evacuating residents of three cities of the Luhansk region due to the difficult humanitarian situation in the region.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

According to the information of the military command of Ukraine, the occupiers want to take out the entire civilian population from Kreminna, Severodonetsk, and Rubizhne. At the same time, the General Staff notes that they will "evacuate" Ukrainians deep into the temporarily occupied territory.

The General Staff also has information that the military commissariat of the Brest region has announced a tender for the printing of 50,000 forms of orders for the mobilized with the deadline of December 31 of this year.