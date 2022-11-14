”Ukrzaliznytsia” resumes passenger service with Mykolaiv — for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion

For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops, the Ukrzaliznytsia company is resuming the movement of passenger trains to Mykolaiv after receiving the appropriate permission from the regional military administration.
The first train to Mykolaiv will leave Kyiv today.
- The last long-distance passenger train arrived in Mykolaiv on February 24. After the liberation of Kherson and the de-occupation of the Mykolaiv region, Russian artillery no longer reaches Mykolaiv. Now the invaders can hit the city only with rockets.