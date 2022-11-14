Ukraine presented a draft resolution to the UN on the recovery of reparations from Russia

At the extraordinary special session of the UN General Assembly, Ukraine presented a draft resolution on imposing reparations on Russia.

This is reported by Ukrinform.

The project was presented by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsia. "The proposal before you today is a declaration that Russia should be held accountable for violations of international law in Ukraine. This is a confirmation of the need to create a specific mechanism of compensation for damages, which will breathe life into this declaration," Kyslytsia said.

According to him, the document calls on member states to create a legitimate international infrastructure to deal with the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine, record evidence of atrocities, and "preserve hope for justice for millions of those whose lives have been forever changed by the imperial ambitions of a small ruler of a large country."

Kyslytsia recalled that in response to the consequences of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, the UN Security Council in 1991 adopted a number of resolutions, according to which a commission and a fund were created to compensate for the damages caused by the war. However, the Russian Federation would not allow such a decision to be made in the Security Council regarding its war in Ukraine, using the right of veto, the diplomat stated.

Kyslytsia emphasized that Russia destroyed almost half of Ukrainian power grids and engineering communications, leaving millions of Ukrainians without electricity, water, and heating ahead of winter. "Atrocities committed by the Russians in the occupied territories: murder, rape, torture, forced deportation, looting speak for themselves," he noted, adding that millions of Ukrainians were forced to leave their homes and seek refuge.

Calling for support for the resolution, Kislytsia emphasized that he was not asking to "take someoneʼs side." "We are sure that you are all on the side of the UN Charter, its goals and principles, on the side of international law," he said.