An Iranian spy network was discovered in Azerbaijan. Its participants collected data on the troops and oil pipelines

The Security Service of Azerbaijan exposed the Iranian spy chain. Five citizens of Azerbaijan were detained on suspicion of treason.

Anadolu writes about it.

One of the detainees worked as a captain of the countryʼs oil fleet in the Caspian Sea. He collected information about companies and representative offices of foreign countries, about military exercises of the Azerbaijani fleet and about oil transportation by sea.

The other two photographed Azerbaijanʼs oil and gas pipelines, as well as the location of military equipment. The data was passed on to Iranian intelligence through a closed WhatsApp group.

The fourth agent informed the Iranians about "political and social processes in Azerbaijan", as well as the location of the command of the Azerbaijani military units.

The fifth detainee was passing on information about citizens of Azerbaijan who are hiding in Iran.