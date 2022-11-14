The winter school holidays will last for a month in Kyiv

Winter school holidays will last for a month in Kyiv — from December 26, 2022 to January 27, 2023.

This was announced by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

According to him, schoolchildren will go on holidays according to the schedule. But childrenʼs rest will be extended. During the winter holidays, schools will be heated minimally — only to maintain the system. Teachers, if they wish, can go on paid leave during this time.

"In case of an emergency in the city, part of the schools will be used for the operation of heating points," Klitschko noted.

According to him, the academic year in Kyiv schools will last until July 1.