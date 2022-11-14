The Air Forces: Russia does not carry out massive strikes because of the missile shortage

The Russian army is experiencing a missile and does not have time to replenish them. That is why mass strikes have not yet been resorted to.

The spokesman of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ignat stated this on the air of the telethon.

He noted that last week the Russians did not resort to mass strikes and almost did not use cruise missiles and Iranian Shahed-136 drones.

"It is obvious that the enemy cannot afford to carry out massive strikes constantly, because he feels a certain shortage of weapons. This applies to the Iskanders, the X555, X101 missiles, as well as the Kalibr — especially the Kalibr," Ignat noted.

He said that the Russians launched up to 15 Kalibr missiles in October. They do not have time to replenish their stocks.

At the same time, the occupiers have already launched carriers of such missiles into the Black Sea, so strikes are possible.