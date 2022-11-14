Great Britain will allocate £5 million to restore Ukraineʼs energy system

British Foreign Minister James Cleverley announced the allocation of £5 million to restore Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure destroyed by the Russians.

This is stated on the website of the British government.

On November 14, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain James Cleverley and the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko are to sign an agreement on the transfer of the first £5 million of the planned £10 million to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.

Recently, Great Britain also provided £7 million for the purchase of more than 850 generators for Ukrainian social facilities. Another £5 million will be spent on securing the civilian nuclear sector.

In addition, Great Britain provided a guarantee of $50 million to finance the state energy supplier of Ukraine Ukrenergo through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.