Ukraine and the USA will jointly build a small modular reactor

During the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, the special representative of the US president on climate issues, John Kerry, and the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko, announced a joint pilot project for the construction of a small modular reactor.

This is stated on the website of the US State Department.

The project is called "Clean Fuels from Small Modular Reactors", its goal is the production of pure hydrogen and ammonia using a reliable and safe small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) and advanced electrolysis technologies.

Among the partners participating in the project there are the international consortium of the Argonne National Laboratory, "Energoatom", the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, and the State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety, as well as private companies Clark Seed, Doosan Enerbility, FuelCell Energy, IHI Corporation, JGC Corporation, NuScale Power, Samsung C&T and Starfire Energy.