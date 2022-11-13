Russian troops shelled two communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region with Grad. There are wounded

On the night of November 13, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol and Marhanets communities of the Dnipropetrovsk region with Grad and heavy artillery.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

Almost 40 shells hit Nikopol. Two women — 46 and 82 years old — were injured and sent to the hospital. Now the patients are in a moderate condition.

The shelling damaged more than 40 high-rise and private buildings, two dozen farm buildings, several gas pipelines, and power lines. Russian sheely destroyed one house and caused two fires — in an apartment in a private yard. Later, rescuers extinguished the fire.

The shelling affected the local college, the administrative services department, the administrative building, and the tire repair shop.

In the Marhanets community, the shelling hit private houses; no people were injured.