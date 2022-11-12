“Ukrenergo”: Emergency blackouts began in Kyiv and eight regions

Emergency blackouts began in the capital and Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Poltava, Donetsk regions.
As "Ukrenergo" reports, yesterdayʼs Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure led to an increase in the load on the power grid. Specialists are working on eliminating the consequences. After the stabilization of the situation in the specified areas, scheduled blackouts will be in effect.
- The unified energy system of Ukraine was subjected to massive missile attacks on October 10, 11, 17, 22, as a result of which 40% of the energy infrastructure was damaged. On November 2 and November 11, the Russians continued to attack energy facilities.
- On November 10, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned that the Russians were stockpiling missiles and drones for a new massive attack on Ukraine.