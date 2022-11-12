“Ukrenergo”: Emergency blackouts began in Kyiv and eight regions

Emergency blackouts began in the capital and Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Poltava, Donetsk regions.

As "Ukrenergo" reports, yesterdayʼs Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure led to an increase in the load on the power grid. Specialists are working on eliminating the consequences. After the stabilization of the situation in the specified areas, scheduled blackouts will be in effect.