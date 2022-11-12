The Netherlands will allocate an additional €110 million to help Ukraine with energy supplies

The Netherlands will allocate an additional €110 million to Ukraine for assistance with energy supply in winter. The funds will be used for housing for Ukrainians, repair of water supply systems and power grids, purchase of gas, products and electricity.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Trade and Development of Cooperation of the Netherlands, Liesche Schreinemacher.

"Ukraine is preparing for a difficult winter. Half of the power supply systems have been destroyed. Ukrainians will face grueling conditions in the coming months. The Netherlands will provide an additional €110 million (€180 million in total) for energy and housing assistance this winter,” she tweeted.

Financing will be provided through the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.