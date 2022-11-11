General Staff: In the area of Energodar, the Armed Forces destroyed the command post of the occupiers — about 50 Russians were killed

In the area of occupied Energodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian military struck the command post of the occupying army, killing 50 occupiers.

This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff.

"In the area of the city of Energodar, an enemy control post was hit — more than 50 occupants were killed, and more than 40 were wounded. A Ka-52 helicopter was also destroyed," the report says.

Also, as a result of accurate strikes by the Defense Forces on the headquarters of the Russian occupying forces in the Red Lighthouse of the Kherson region, more than 30 occupants were killed, 2 tanks and 4 trucks were destroyed. The destruction of an enemy Mi-8 helicopter has been confirmed in the Dniprovka region of the Zaporizhzhia region.