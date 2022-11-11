Head of regional military administration: 1,193 civilians have died in the Donetsk region since the beginning of the invasion. But this is without taking into account the occupied territories

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said that 1,193 civilians had died in the region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. But these are data only from the territory controlled by Ukraine.

He stated this at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center.

Kyrylenko explained that the Russians are currently destroying all front-line settlements. In particular, more than 60% of the cityʼs infrastructure was destroyed in Bakhmut alone. The occupiers are destroying everything one after the other, indiscriminately: from defense structures to infrastructure.

According to him, since the beginning of the invasion, 1,193 civilians have been killed, and 2,583 have been injured. However, these are data only from the territory controlled by Ukraine. How many people died in the occupied Donetsk region, and especially in Volnovas and Mariupol, is currently unknown.