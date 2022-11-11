The Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing for massive strikes on the right bank of the Kherson region

“Difficult and powerful” combat work is currently underway in Kherson, which is why the Ukrainian military maintains informational silence around the liberation of the territories.

This was announced by the head of the joint press center of Operative Command South, Natalia Gumenyuk, on the air of the telethon.

According to her, the appearance of Ukrainian flags in the city means that “Kherson is Ukraine”.

“This means that the Kherson people have the endurance that we always ask for during a military operation, and we are grateful that they have endured this moment and are currently giving such clear hints that we will not only have a good day, but a good sleep,” she said.

Gumenyuk emphasized that Russian fortifications on the left bank are located quite close to the territories they left on the right bank. That is why Ukrainian fighters are preparing for massive shelling.