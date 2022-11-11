The Ukrainian writerʼs novel was included in The New Yorkerʼs list of the best books of the year

The American magazine The New Yorker included the novel Grey Bees by the Ukrainian writer Andrii Kurkov in the list of the best books of 2022.

This book tells the story of Sergiyich, a pensioner who lives in the “gray” zone in eastern Ukraine with his bees. Subsequently, Sergiyich goes on a journey through Ukraine and eventually ends up in Crimea.

“Although Gray Bees is deeply grounded in the disturbing reality of war, the novel sometimes feels like a fairy tale,” notes The New Yorkerʼs description.