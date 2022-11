In Mykolaiv, during the night shelling, a Russian rocket hit a residential building.

This was announced by the mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych and the head of Mykolaiv regional administration Vitaliy Kim.

So far, seven dead and two wounded are known. The five-story building was completely destroyed — from the first to the fifth floor.

The Presidentʼs Office said that there was a married couple among them. Their 16-year-old son survived because he was in another room.