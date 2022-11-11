In Kyiv, the Russian language was completely removed from educational programs for children

In Kyiv, the study of the Russian language was completely removed from educational programs for children. It will no longer be studied in preschool and general secondary education institutions.

The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the Kyiv City Council.

64 deputies voted for it.

The head of the permanent commission on issues of education and science, family, youth and sports, Vadym Vasylchuk, noted that in the conditions of war with Russia, it is inappropriate and incorrect to carry out the educational process and study the Russian language in educational institutions that belong to communal property.

"The leaders of the Russian Federation have repeatedly stated that “Russia reaches as far as the Russian language is spread”. In this regard, the deputy corps of the Kyiv City Council adopted a decision that will provide an opportunity to avoid the escalation of tension in society and strengthen the protection of the educational space of Kyiv from the hybrid influences of the aggressor state. “Language matters, and in wartime itʼs a matter of national security,” he said.

According to him, the draft decision provides for the transition of groups and classes in schools and kindergartens from Russian to Ukrainian.