Bloomberg: Russian officials have begun secretly inspecting and equipping bomb shelters

All over Russia, officials began to secretly inspect basements, bomb shelters, and other such facilities. They are also repaired and cleaned.
Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources.
The agencyʼs interlocutors say the inspection of the bomb shelters is part of a broader campaign that Russian authorities have launched to ensure that civil defense infrastructure is ready in the event of a wider conflict.
They also emphasize that such a campaign was not publicly announced, and it was not caused by any specific threats. Sources link inspections of military infrastructure with the fact that after the announcement of mobilization, Russia faced huge failures and red tape.
- Yevgeny Stupin, a deputy of the Moscow City Duma from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, submitted a request to the city government regarding the addresses of bomb shelters in five districts of the Russian capital, as well as a request for information on whether they meet the established standards. Stupin motivated this by the fact that "state propaganda and individual deputies periodically threaten foreign countries with nuclear strikes" and it is obvious that the risk of retaliatory strikes is extremely high. In response, the communist received a letter from the deputy mayor of Moscow, Peter Biryukov, in which it is said that the location of the bomb shelters is a "state secret."