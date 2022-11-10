Bloomberg: Russian officials have begun secretly inspecting and equipping bomb shelters

All over Russia, officials began to secretly inspect basements, bomb shelters, and other such facilities. They are also repaired and cleaned.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources.

The agencyʼs interlocutors say the inspection of the bomb shelters is part of a broader campaign that Russian authorities have launched to ensure that civil defense infrastructure is ready in the event of a wider conflict.

They also emphasize that such a campaign was not publicly announced, and it was not caused by any specific threats. Sources link inspections of military infrastructure with the fact that after the announcement of mobilization, Russia faced huge failures and red tape.