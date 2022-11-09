The MP of several convocations of the Verkhovna Rada Yuriy Karmazin died

The MP for four convocations of the Verkhovna Rada Yuriy Karmazin died at the age of 66.

This was informed by the head of the Odesa District Council Vitaliy Barvinenko. Karmazinʼs Facebook photo has also changed to a mourning photo.

It is not known what caused the death of the politician. It is known that he died on November 9 at 10:00 a.m.