An 11-meter-tall monument to a Soviet soldier was dismantled in Uzhhorod

A monument to a Soviet soldier named "Ukraine-Liberators" was dismantled in 1970 on Sobranetska Street (near the Uzhhorod checkpoint) in Uzhhorod, near the border with Slovakia.

Transcarpathian Regional State Administration reports this.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Photo: Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

The decision to dismantle the monument was made on October 13. it was explained by the emergency state of the monument. The head of Transcarpathian Regional Military Administration Viktor Mykyta stated that it poses a threat to peopleʼs lives and may fall on the section of the state border crossing.

The authorities plan to erect a monument in honor of the Transcarpathian stormtroopers of the 128th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are currently defending Ukraine in fierce battles against the Russian invaders, in the place of the Soviet soldier.