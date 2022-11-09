Drones targeted a logistics enterprise in Dnipro. Four people were wounded

At night, the Russians massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones. Four people were wounded, three of them are in serious condition.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

"Our air defense destroyed five barrage ammunition. There is a hit. Drones targeted a logistics enterprise in Dnipro. Four of its employees were wounded. All of them are in the hospital. Three of them are in serious condition," he noted.

The enemy strike caused a strong fire — more than 3 000 square meters of territory burned. Firefighters have already tamed the flames, the destroyed warehouses of the enterprise.

The Russians fired "Grad" systems and heavy artillery in the Nikopol district. Two communities were affected — Myriv and Marhanets. People survived.

Private houses and a private enterprise were damaged in the Marhanets community. There are houses and a power line in Myriv.