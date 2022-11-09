Britain will hand over 12 000 winter sleeping bags and heated tents to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Great Britain will provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with cold-weather sleeping kits and heated tents.

The British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced this in London, Ukrinform reports.

"Given the fast approach of winter, this equipment will allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to operate effectively over the next few months. Together with the training program and the provision of lethal aid, this demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that the average Ukrainian soldier is well trained and well equipped, has the best chance to fight and determines his own future,” Wallace noted.

The British Prime Ministerʼs office clarified that the new package of British aid will include 12,000 winter sleeping sets and 150 heated tents. Also, by mid-December, Ukraine will receive 25 000 sets of winter clothing from the United Kingdom.

In addition, Ukrainian fighters studying in Great Britain will receive seven thousand sets of clothing.