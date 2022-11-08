The police have identified 168,000 Russian soldiers who participated in the invasion of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers have identified more than 168,000 Russian soldiers who participated in the invasion of Ukraine.

This is reported on the page of the National Police of Ukraine.

More than 42,000 criminal proceedings related to war crimes committed by the occupiers have also been initiated. Among the directions in which the investigators work are crimes committed in the territory temporarily not under the control of Ukraine, shelling of the civilian population and infrastructure, as well as the recording of crimes in the de-occupied territories.

37 places where civilians were forcibly detained were found in the de-occupied territories. In the occupied territories, law enforcement officers know about 27 such places, as well as about seven locations on the territory of Russia. Ukrainian citizens were tortured there.