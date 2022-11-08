ABC: Ukraine has officially asked the US for C-RAM systems to combat Iranian drones

Ukraine has officially asked the US to hand over C-RAM air defense systems to combat Iranian drones. With the corresponding letter, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, addressed the members of the US Congress.

This is reported by ABC News, which has read the contents of the letter.

In this letter, Stefanchuk notes that such systems will help Ukraine cover important facilities, including power plants.

Also, Ukrainian officials said that the Ukrainian government addressed the Administration of US President Joe Biden with a similar request.

The Pentagon said that it does not comment on Ukraineʼs requests regarding the military help, but spokesman Garron Garn said the United States is focusing on "equipment that is relevant."

In addition, in his letter, Stefanchuk asks to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles so that the Ukrainian army can destroy the launch sites of such drones located in the deep rear of the Russians.

C-RAM is a tactical anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense system designed to protect small objects from missiles, artillery shells and mines. It can cover industrial plants, power plants, important quarters (for example, government quarters) and military deployments. The US used such systems to protect its military bases in Iraq, as well as to protect the "green zone" in Baghdad, where foreign embassies and government facilities were located.