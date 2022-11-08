The Russians regularly shell the liberated territories of the Kherson region. The police initiated 45 cases over the past day

Over the past day, the police opened 45 criminal proceedings on the facts of war crimes committed by the Russian army in Kherson region.

The enemy recently insidiously shelled the recently liberated settlements of the Beryslav district that were close to the combat zone. Private houses, solar power plants and agricultural machinery were destroyed by "Grad" systems and artillery installations there. There are wounded and dead people.

Rockets hit the building of a secondary school, after which a fire broke out, in the village of Zolota Balka. Preliminary, there were no casualties. There is not a single surviving shop, pharmacy or cafe in some villages. The houses of the locals are not suitable for living.

An electric pole, which was previously used to provide the village with electricity, was damaged as a result of shelling from the rocket salvo system outside the urban village of Velyka Oleksandrivka.

The occupiers are not giving power workers the opportunity to restore electricity supply in the recently liberated settlements with constant shelling and deliberate destruction of electrical poles.

From the de-occupied villages of Velyka Oleksandrivka and Visokopillia, the police receive daily reports from locals about looting by the Russian military. People returning to their homes find their belongings missing: washing machines, televisions, small kitchen appliances, refrigerators, irons, bicycles, solar panels and cars.

From the Skadovsk and Kakhovka districts, reports are coming from local residents that Russian soldiers are moving into their houses and apartments and are appropriating the ownersʼ property. According to the legal owners of the houses, the military of the Russian Federation took all their property from their homes, from laptops to heaters.

The Russian military abducted a local resident in Kherson. According to his mother, her son was first kept in a pre-trial detention center, and then taken to an unknown destination. The manʼs whereabouts are currently unknown.

The police documented all the war crimes of the Russian army. Criminal proceedings have been opened under Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Art. 111-1 (collaborative activity) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.