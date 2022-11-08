The meme “Woman yells at a cat” is being auctioned. Part of the money will go to help Ukrainian children

The famous meme "Woman Yelling at a Cat" is being sold at the NFT auction. Part of the proceeds will be donated to help Ukrainian children.

This was reported by the Ukrainian charitable fund Unchain.Fund, based on blockchain technology, which agreed on the sale with the owners of the meme — TV presenter Taylor Armstrong and the family of the cat Smudge.

The auction starts on November 18 on the Foundation marketplace. It is conducted by the Bads agency, which will share 75% of the profit with the owners of the meme, 25% of the funds received will go to Unchain.Fund to help Ukrainian children.