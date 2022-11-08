NATO fighter jets flew over the Baltic Sea twice a week to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets flew twice last week to intercept Russian planes. The Russians violated the rules of flights in the international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

This is reported by Delfi with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania.

On October 24, Alliance fighter jets identified a Russian IL-20 flying in international airspace from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad. The next day, NATO aircraft identified an IL-20 and two SU-27 fighters.

On October 28, NATO planes again escorted the Russian Il-20 flying from Kaliningrad to the Russian mainland. On the same day, NATO aircraft identified two Russian Su-27 fighter jets flying in international airspace from Kaliningrad. Then they returned to the Russian Federation.

Most of the Russian planes were moving with on-board transponders on, without flight plans. Some of them maintained contact with the regional air traffic control center, while others did not.