There will be fewer blackouts from next week, if there are no new strikes on the power grids

Starting next week, power outages may decrease, if there are no new enemy attacks on infrastructure.

The chairman of the board of NEC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi informed about this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the most difficult situation after five massive Russian missile strikes has developed in the north-east of Ukraine, in particular in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.

In these regions, in addition to scheduled hourly outage schedules, additional emergency outages have to be applied to balance the power system.

"We are currently working to improve the network situation, both in Kyiv and the region, and in the northern region — in Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy regions... I think that all consumers in these regions need to suffer for a few days, for under the conditions that there will be no shelling, that there will already be tangible improvements and that the shutdown schedules will become more comfortable," Kudrytskyi noted.

Ukrenergo notes that this week the energy industry "will have to work more" and in the absence of new missile attacks, they will be able to improve the situation with energy supply in the central and northern regions of the country.

Currently, the key task is to repair the main networks in the central and northern regions, so that the necessary volumes of power from power plants from other regions can be transferred there.

This will eliminate the need to limit electricity consumption.