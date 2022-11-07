”Schemes”: Nardepka Nataliya Korolevska did not declare real estate in the Moscow region for 16 years

Peopleʼs deputy of Ukraine Nataliya Korolevska from the now-banned "Opposition Platform — For Life" owns a plot of land and a house in the Moscow region, which she has not indicated in her property declarations since she first entered the Verkhovna Rada, that is, for 16 years.

This is discussed in the investigation of the "Skhemy" project, which was made public on November 7.

According to the data from the official register of real property rights of Russia, since 2005, Nataliya Korolevska has been the owner of a plot of land in the village of Kruglino, Dmitrivsky district, Moscow region. There is a house on the plot.

"Skhemy" asked Natalia Korolevska why she hides her property in the Russian Federation. The answer will be published as soon as it is received.

Also, according to "Skhemy", Natalia Korolevska is currently in Germany.