On Tuesday, part of the world will be able to observe a total lunar eclipse. The next one will be in 2025

On November 8, part of the world will be able to see a total lunar eclipse, with the next one expected in 2025.

This is reported by The Guardian.

This phenomenon will be visible across North America by dawn. In Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific Ocean, it will be visible after sunset. Meanwhile, Africa, the Middle East and most of Europe will not have a chance to see the eclipse. They will have to wait until the next one in 2025.

The total eclipse will last almost 90 minutes — from 10:16 a.m. to 11:41 a.m. Kyiv time. The eclipse will appear reddish-orange, creating what is known as a blood moon. According to scientists from NASA, the Moon will be at a distance of 390 553 km from the Earth. Observers will be able to see this spectacle better in clear skies and with the help of binoculars and telescopes. Also, during a total lunar eclipse, Uranus should be visible a fingerʼs width above the Moon — it will resemble a bright star.

This will be the second total lunar eclipse this year after May.

Blood Moon during July 27, 2018. Wikimedia