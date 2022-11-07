Turkey did not allow Russian warships into the Black Sea. They return to Vladivostok

The Russian Pacific Fleet missile cruiser Varyag (011) and the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs (564) are returning to Vladivostok for their permanent deployment, as Turkey failed to let them into the Black Sea via the Bosphorus.

As Meduza writes, from the beginning of February, before the full-scale invasion of Russia, these and a number of other ships of the Pacific Fleet were waiting for permission to pass, but they never received it. It is obvious that Russia wanted to use them in the war against Ukraine.

Currently, Varyag and Admiral Tributs are passing through the Singapore Strait.

The head of the monitoring group of the Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies Andriy Klymenko also reported that the specified ships were spotted in this strait on November 6.