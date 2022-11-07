The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 530 occupiers over the past day

On November 6, the Russian army lost 530 more soldiers killed. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

In total, during the 257 days of the Russian invasion, 76 460 occupiers were undercounted. This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

2 771 tanks (+6 over the past day);

5 630 armored combat vehicles (+19);

1 782 artillery systems (+1);

391 RSZV;

202 air defense means;

277 aircraft;

260 helicopters;

1 472 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (+7);

399 cruise missiles;

16 warships/boats;

4 199 units of automobile equipment and tankers (+8);

157 units of special equipment (+2).