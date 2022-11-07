British intelligence: Russia will not be able to restore the combat potential of aviation in the near future

Russia will not be able to restore the combat potential of aviation in the next few months.

This is stated in the daily intelligence report of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on November 3 that Russia lost twice as many aircraft in Ukraine than during the war in Afghanistan. 278 Russian planes were destroyed in Ukraine, and 119 in Afghanistan.

"While we cannot independently verify these numbers, Russiaʼs lack of air superiority is likely exacerbated by poor training, the loss of experienced crews, and the increased risk of close air support in dense air defense areas," the report stated.

The losses of the Russian aviation, most likely, significantly exceed the capabilities of the Russian Federation to produce new aircraft. The time required to train competent pilots further reduces the ability to restore the combat potential of aviation, the British note.