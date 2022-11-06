The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed that the Russians have not yet been able to destroy any HIMARS system

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed that the Russians failed to destroy a single HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system during the entire time of the full-scale invasion. This was previously announced in the Pentagon.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has not lost a single HIMARS, but Russia has lost humanity and dignity," they said.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense emphasized that the Russians lost hundreds of thousands of tons of ammunition and thousands of their soldiers.

Currently, more than 20 HIMARS systems are in service with the Ukrainian army. Another 18 will be manufactured in the United States in the coming years and transferred to Ukraine. In addition to HIMARS, the Ukrainian military has similar M270 and MARS II systems.