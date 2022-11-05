British intelligence: autumn conscription in Russia will increase the problems of its army, which is already overburdened by mobilization

In Russia, the autumn draft will add problems to the already overburdened armed forces. This is stated in the summary of British intelligence as of the morning of November 5.

Russia is likely scrambling to secure military training for its current mobilization campaign and annual fall conscription. However, the Russian armed forces are already overburdened, because they are engaged in the training of approximately 300,000 soldiers, necessary for "partial mobilization". These problems will be exacerbated by the regular autumn annual conscription cycle (beginning on November 1), which should attract an additional 120,000 servicemen.

In addition, newly mobilized conscripts are most likely to have minimal or no training at all. Experienced officers and instructors are already at war in Ukraine, and some of them have already been killed.

Russia also conducts training in Belarus due to a lack of personnel, ammunition and funds, but the deployment of troops with minimal or no training does not create additional offensive combat capabilities.