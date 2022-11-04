The Italian football club “Milan” allocated €150,000 for the restoration of the stadium in Irpin

The Italian football club Milan allocated €150,000 for the reconstruction of the stadium in Irpin, Kyiv region. The UNITED24 platform is raising another €450,000.

This is stated in the message of the platform on Twitter.

The Russian army destroyed the Champion stadium in Irpin in March, during hostilities. Reconstruction of the stadium will be the first project under the Reconstruction of Ukraine program.

In total, €600,000 is needed to restore the stadium. With these funds, the stands will be rebuilt, the field will be restored and lighting will be made. UNITED24 ambassador football player Andriy Shevchenko plans to involve the world and Ukrainian football communities in the project.