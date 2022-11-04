Water supply interruptions are possible due to blackouts in Kyiv region

Due to planned and emergency blackouts in Kyiv region, there may be interruptions in the water supply, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba reported.

"Have supplies of drinking and technical water at home. We resist and fight an insidious enemy. Our endurance and unity is the way to victory," he wrote in Telegram.

Meanwhile, the Yasno chatbot reported that emergency blackouts have been canceled in Kyiv. In all districts, only stabilization shutdowns according to schedules are used.