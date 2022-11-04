“Ukrenergo”: Hourly blackout schedules will be in effect today in Kyiv and ten more regions

Today, November 4, hourly electricity blackout schedules will be in effect in Kyiv and ten more regions of Ukraine.

This is reported by "Ukrenergo".

"From 00:00 to 24:00 hourly shutdown schedules operate in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions. From 07:00 to 22:00 — in the city of Kyiv and in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions," the message states.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko stated that 450 000 consumers remain without electricity in the capital, which is one and a half times more than in previous days. Stabilizing blackouts were introduced due to overloading of the central node of the countryʼs power system.