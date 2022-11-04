During the war, 149 civilians were killed by Russian missiles in Mykolaiv. The city lived without shelling for only 44 days

During the full-scale war, 149 civilians were killed by Russian missiles and 698 people were seriously wounded in Mykolaiv.

The mayor of the city Oleksandr Sienkovych told about it.

According to him, there are two children among the dead. There are 10 children among the seriously wounded people.

"During the 255 days of the war, Mykolaiv was not shelled for 44 days, all other days we were under siege. Thatʼs why people donʼt stay here — they donʼt feel safe," the mayor noted.

He added that in Mykolaiv today, out of 486 000 people, about 220 000-230 000 people remain.

"People are coming back now. Some of them are taking their winter things and going away from the city again," Sienkovych explained.