450 000 apartments remain without electricity in Kyiv. Emergency blackouts are in effect in the city

450 000 homes remain without electricity in Kyiv. Emergency blackouts have been introduced in the city. The schedules of emergency blackouts, which were in effect before, are currently not relevant for now.

This was reported by DTEK "Kyiv Electric Networks".

The mayor Vitaliy Klitschko clarified that currently 450 000 consumers remain without electricity.

"This is one and a half times more than in previous days. Stabilization blackouts occur due to overloading of the central node of the countryʼs energy system," he noted.

Klitschko once again called on the residents of the capital to save electricity as much as possible.