Eight Iranian kamikaze drones were shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 8 enemy "Shahed" drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

All these drones shot down military personnel of the "East" air command in the Nikopol district.

The Nikopol, Myrivsk, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities were under fire from Russian "Grad" systems and heavy artillery that night. People were not wounded.

The shelling damaged residential buildings, cars, and a gas pipeline in the Chervonohryhorivska community. Power line was also broken.