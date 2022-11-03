Zelensky instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to consider the possibility of recognizing the independence of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi considered a petition for the recognition of the independence of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria. He instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to consider this issue.

This is stated in his answer to the petition, which gathered more than 25,000 votes.

Zelenskyy recalled that on October 18, the Verkhovna Rada approved a statement condemning the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, the occupation of its territory, and the genocide of the Chechen people, by which, in particular, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine declares the non-recognition of the Russian Federationʼs occupation of the territory of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria and considers the regime in force of their occupation illegitimate.

He emphasized that according to the Constitution, it is the president who decides on the recognition of foreign states. At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should contact the relevant proposals.

Therefore, Zelensky suggested that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs consider the issue of recognizing the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria and make appropriate proposals.