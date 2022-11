At its meeting on November 3, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft law No. 8081 on granting leave to military personnel during martial law as a basis and in general.

330 MPs voted pro, the leader of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported.

Now the military can take up to 10 days of leave, not including the time needed to get to the place of leave. In one end, it can be no more than two days. At the same time, cash payments are kept.