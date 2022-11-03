The Russians try to surround the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Vuhledar, but suffer heavy losses

The Russian invaders are trying to surround the Ukrainian military near Vuhledar in Donetsk region, but they suffer "heavy losses".

The spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty informed about this on the air of the telethon.

"They have plans to surround the Ukrainian Armed Forces. For several days in a row, they are trying to attack, in particular, in the area of the village of Pavlivka in the Vuhledar region, there are constant fierce battles, there is such a positional war. Somewhere we had an advantage, somewhere they had. However, our Defense Forces are holding their positions, doing their utmost to strike at the enemyʼs equipment and destroy the enemyʼs personnel. The enemy is suffering heavy losses in this direction," the spokesman noted.

Cherevaty noted that the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas remain "the most active".

"The enemy there is constantly trying to carry out assault and attack actions and strikes at our positions and settlements. Our troops managed to repel all attacks," Cherevaty added.