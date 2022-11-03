“Ukrposhta” issues a stamp with image of the Crimean bridge

"Ukrposhta" is issuing a stamp with the image of the Crimean Bridge.

The head of the "Ukrposhta" Ihor Smilyanskyi informed.

The stamp Crimean bridge encore! will be available on November 4. Circulation would be 300 000 stamp sheets or 2.1 million stamps. However, more than 70 000 letters have already been pre-ordered. Stamps can be purchased at all city branches of "Ukrposhta" and on the website.